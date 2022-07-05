Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 6,394,603 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 676.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394,603 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $41,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,337,000 after buying an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,002 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,060,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,500 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348,225 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 793,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,540,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.