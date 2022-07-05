Pendal Group Ltd Buys 931,440 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $78,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 139,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($31.97) to GBX 2,590 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.