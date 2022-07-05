Pendal Group Ltd Buys 931,440 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $78,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
BHP stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 139,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
