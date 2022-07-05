Pendal Group Ltd Buys 979 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.39% of Nasdaq worth $112,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

NDAQ traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

