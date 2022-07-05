Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,401 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $252,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,717. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

