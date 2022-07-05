Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,479 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $96,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.82. 5,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

