Pendal Group Ltd Has $105.38 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.51% of Avantor worth $105,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,973,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. 15,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

