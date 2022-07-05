Pendal Group Ltd Has $128.59 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $128,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $118.47. 5,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,261. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.