Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of AerCap worth $54,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

AerCap stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

