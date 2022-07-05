Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. 173,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

