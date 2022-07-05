Pendal Group Ltd Sells 827,879 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,803,054 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 827,879 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $117,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 775,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

