PERI Finance (PERI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $535,818.00

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $815,533.40 and approximately $535,818.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00084820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015091 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

