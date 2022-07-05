Phantasma Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Phantasma has a market cap of $20.07 million and $226,855.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

