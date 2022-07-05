Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 147.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

