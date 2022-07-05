Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $781,302.47 and approximately $91.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,580.44 or 0.99875739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00216304 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00110515 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,636,125 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

