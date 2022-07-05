Phore (PHR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $407,899.65 and $107.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,264,437 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

