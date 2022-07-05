Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 4,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Photronics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Photronics by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 139,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

