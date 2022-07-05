Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,416. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

