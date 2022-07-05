Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 32.1% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,026. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 276,113 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 91,957 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

