Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 32.1% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,026. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.