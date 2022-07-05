Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $22.09 on Friday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Certara’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Certara by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Certara by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

