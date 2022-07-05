Piper Sandler Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $410.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $430.43.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

