PIVX Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PIVX has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $52,438.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,518,141 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

