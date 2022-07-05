Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Points.com alerts:

PCOM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 3,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,928. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Points.com by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Points.com during the first quarter worth $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Points.com by 37.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Points.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.