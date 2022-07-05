Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.64

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 2476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

