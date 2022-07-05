Polymath (POLY) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $169.74 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00250558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.