PostCoin Reaches Market Cap of $12,991.98 (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,991.98 and $10.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

