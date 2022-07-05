Powerledger (POWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.99 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $111.99 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Powerledger has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

