Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Tops $40.46 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $40.46 million and $75,481.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00255292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

