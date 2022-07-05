Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.60.

NYSE:PRI opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

