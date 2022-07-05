Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.72

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 1852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

