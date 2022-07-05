Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PY stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $46.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.473 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
