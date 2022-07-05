Prism Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

