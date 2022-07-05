Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 284.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of SUSL opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

