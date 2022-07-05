Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

