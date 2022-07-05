Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 3,778 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $63.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.