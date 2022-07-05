Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 3,778 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000.
Shares of EMXC stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $63.56.
