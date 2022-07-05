Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 114,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,333.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

