Private Ocean LLC Purchases 12,342 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

