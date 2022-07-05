Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48.

