Private Ocean LLC Sells 451 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.