Private Ocean LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 138,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

