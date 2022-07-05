Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,147,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,273,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 333,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

