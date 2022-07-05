ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.33. ProFrac shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

