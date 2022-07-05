Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

