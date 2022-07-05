ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 8.7%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 12,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,685,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $1,339,909 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 28.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

