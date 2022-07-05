ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63.

