ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 227,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,147,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

