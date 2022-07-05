Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €15.50 ($16.15) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGAOF remained flat at $$15.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

