Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GZPFY stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.