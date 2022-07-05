Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GZPFY stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

