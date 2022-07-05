PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.07

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,214 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $4,310,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

