Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Down 7.6%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 10,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 216,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research firms have commented on PXS. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.68.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

