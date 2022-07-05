QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $141,223.64 and $65,035.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00147817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

